Video: Criminal gangs terrorising the South east in Nigeria identified

“Gov. Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators, as well as all criminals operating in Anambra, must be decisively brought to book.

“The Governor has consequently placed an N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

Soludo said his administration would make Anambra uncomfortable for criminal elements in no distant time.

He assured citizens and residents of Anambra of the government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness, I urge Anambra people to brace up for the all-out war against the criminals”.