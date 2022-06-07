What I heard and saw about Peter Obi at the airport that made me feel embarrassed – Rev. Yinka Yusuf

1 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 1 Minute, 17 Second

Reverend Yinka Yusuf, a Christian evangelist and founder of Household of Love Church, revealed how he was embarrassed at the airport where he saw Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi, several years ago in a post released on his official Facebook account about an hour ago.

When people say Peter Obi has no structure, he responds by saying that he is one of his structures.

He recalled travelling from Abuja to Lagos several years ago. And, as an evangelist, he was accompanied by an entourage.

So he was at the airport in Abuja and was about to board his flight. As he walked through the tarmac with one of the FAAN staff pulling his luggage behind him, he turned to see someone who resembled Governor Peter Obi holding his luggage tightly in his hand.

He said he asked the guy holding his luggage to confirm the identity of the person he saw if he truly was Governor Peter Obi, and the guy told him he was the one and he’d never allow anybody to hold his luggage for him.

Rev. Yusuf wrote:

“I felt so embarrassed for myself. I quickly collected my bag back, gave the protocol guy, gave him some money, and pulled my bag myself to the plane.” “Peter Obi did not open the Bible or quote any verse in the Bible, but he preached to me the greatest message I have ever heard on humility.”

Now I understand that leadership is by example, and humility is one of the greatest signs of a great leader.

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...