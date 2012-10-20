Alicia Keys Makes plan with African Youth

The current series of MTV Base Meetsâ€¦with MTN has ended with award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian Alicia Keys appearing on the show.

Six young Africans met the R&B diva in New York to discuss in detail about female empowerment, HIV and AIDS, motherhood, family, music and the importance of education. Keys also shared with the youths her difficult early life growing up among prostitution and drug abuse.

Among the panellists include Zambian entrepreneur Alton Ford, South African dancer Yoliswa Cele Luthuli, Zimbabwean model and blogger Makho Ndlovu, Rwandan singer-songwriter Iyadede and South African stylist Gugulethu Banda.

Keys, in just a 10-year career has released four albums and sold over 35 million copies, winning her 14 Grammy Awards and 4 MTV Video Music Awards. She is also the co-founder of Keep A Child Alive (KCA), a peopleâ€™s movement that provides life-saving AIDS treatment, orphan care, nutrition and surrounding support to children and families affected by AIDS in Africa and India.

MTV Base Meetsâ€¦with MTN has in the last eight weeks featured interviews from President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, President Paul Kagame, Julius Malema, Ben-Murray Bruce, Aliko Dangote, Hugh Masekela and Sir Richard Branson.