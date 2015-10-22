Log in

SCREENING OF Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi: We thank the Senate, all Nigerians

CRA 6The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Nigerians across the nation for the unprecedented support privately and openly expressed towards the successful screening of the Rivers State Ministerial Nominee and former Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today.

We would like to recall that the screening of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi became the foremost topical issue of political discourse in the past couple of weeks since his nomination by Mr. President. With the eventual screening of the nominee by the Senate today, we do believe that all lovers of Rt. Hon. Amaechi, President Buhari and the APC would joyously put the suspense of the past days behind them and move on.

The APC would also like to thank Distinguished members of the Nigerian Senate for carrying out their constitutional responsibility with candour, maturity and in line with the law.

Again, we would like to state that we are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and recognition for the former governor by all shades of the Nigerian populace and would like to assure everyone that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi would continue to identify and fight for the interest of the ordinary Nigerian even as he becomes a Minister in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

