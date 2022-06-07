Just in: Social media comedienne, Madam Social, is dead

0 0

The social media comedienne, Madam Social, is dead. She died on Tuesday, 7th of June 2022.

Her death was announced on her Instagram page. “She can’t be gone! How do I witness that laughter of yours?”, the post read.

Madam Social, said to be from Anambra state (I thought she was from Ebonyi), used the rest of her old age to entertain the world, as if she knew her time on earth was limited.

Madam Social, a natural comedienne, had a unique way of describing everything without offending anyone.

Some of her videos are educational for me, while others do not speak to me.

I frowned but didn’t say anything when her church-sanctioned her for entertaining, informing, and persuading through her gift, knowing that religion kills the best in people with outdated indoctrination.

It is unfortunate that Madam Social has passed away.

She will be sleeping beneath and will never awaken in this mortal body again.

Death, like Madam Social’s, is always unexpected. Only when we know who died do we realize how unexpected death is.

Her death has dealt a blow to the world of comedy, and death is always arrogant because no one can bring it to be judged.

Madam Social will undoubtedly be missed. With her rib-cracking words that have now become little stars in our subconscious minds, she made the face of our time shine.

