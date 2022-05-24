I DESPERATELY NEED A HUSBAND URGENTLY – EUCHARIA ANUNOBI

0 0

Read Time: 57 Second

Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said that she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.

The film star spoke about her marital values and specifications in an interview with BBC Igbo.

According to her, she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine. My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.”

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

“I won’t act nude scenes in movies, even if I’m offered a houseful of money. I didn’t know there was anyone in their right mind in our industry who would want to go nude in a movie, except if they’re pornstars.”

Anunobi came into the limelight for her role in the film series ‘Glamour Girls’ in 1994 and she has since featured in hundreds of movies.

