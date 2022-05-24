CWN

A free and Balance flow

Nollywood

I DESPERATELY NEED A HUSBAND URGENTLY – EUCHARIA ANUNOBI

Agency ReportAgency Report Agency Report
0 0
Spread the love
       
Read Time:57 Second

Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said that she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.

The film star spoke about her marital values and specifications in an interview with BBC Igbo.

According to her, she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine. My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.”

“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

“I won’t act nude scenes in movies, even if I’m offered a houseful of money. I didn’t know there was anyone in their right mind in our industry who would want to go nude in a movie, except if they’re pornstars.”

Anunobi came into the limelight for her role in the film series ‘Glamour Girls’ in 1994 and she has since featured in hundreds of movies.

Agency ReportAgency Report

About Post Author

Agency Report

[email protected]
https://www.codewit.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Facebook Comments

Previous post UK: Half of new nurses and midwives come from abroad
Next post 2023: No Wonder Everyone Wants To Be President – Peter Psquare On Accountant-General’s Arrest

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Close

Related Post

%d bloggers like this: