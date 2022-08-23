APPPS INAUGURATES VOTERS LEAGUE TO ENHANCE OSUN STATE’S DEMOCRACY

0 0

The Association of Progressive Political Parties in Osun State (OSUN APPPS) has inaugurated Osun Voters League, a socio-political group aimed at increasing voters’ participation in the electoral process in Osun State.

The group will be embarking on mass Mobilisation and Education of Osun state voters to know more about their electoral rights in order to enhance the state’s democracy.

Wole Adedoyin, the Coordinator of APPPS, disclosed this through a press statement on Monday in Osun state.

The Statement further said that the League would mobilise all its members using the ward, local government and State structures to support any of the State or national assembly candidates, irrespective of political parties that they are convinced can take Osun to the Promised Land.

According to the Statement, “Osun Voters League is a think-tank platform where electoral issues such as voter education, participation, Vote buying, electoral violence will be addressed. As the 2023 elections approach us, our mission is to play an active role in increasing participation in elections, especially among young people in Osun State.”

“Osun Voters League will also be working with various stakeholders including INEC, community-based organizations, religious institutions, youth led and women groups as well as the media to make it a formidable group.

Other aims of the group are to fashion out ways to erase barriers to greater political participation, increase people’s participation in the electoral process and make it more meaningful.”

