EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Adopts Legal Options to Disqualify Accord, SDP and Other Candidates – Eze

…Insists Amaechi, Cole not on Trial but Wike’s Arrogance & Ignorance

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has hinted that Gov. Wike and the People’s Democratic Party in Rivers State have never won any election under an atmosphere that conforms with the tenets of participatory democracy or reflects the will of majority.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said the legal ambush and witch-hunt by the Governor and his party against other political parties in Rivers State with a clear intendment of denying them participation in the 2023 elections in a bid to give their unsellable candidate a free ride to power exposes the cowardice of the Governor and his party who are afraid of going into a free and fair contest with other candidates and parties.

“What the world should know about Rivers State Politics and how Governor Nyesom Wike has retained power in Rivers State since 2015 is that there has not been any proper democratic or free electoral contest since 2015 in Rivers State to test the true relevance of Wike. His fear for proper and free electoral contest has always lured him to ensure that every strong opposition to his misguided governance of the State is quashed or dismantled. He did it in 2015 and by 2019 he perfected it by ensuring through the help of his stooge, Senator Magnus Abe and others that the APC is stopped from fielding candidates and contesting the 2019 general elections.”

“Sadly, he has adopted similar unholy tactics to see if he can stop other political parties from participating or contesting the 2023 general elections.”

Chief Eze said Gov. Wike started manifesting his evil intention by alleging a case of misappropriation of State Funds by the administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in order to stop Pastor Tonye Cole, the APC Flag-Bearer for the 2023 general elections from contesting, knowing very well that no Rivers State funds was either misappropriated or misplaced as the said funds were not only captured in the 2014 budget of the State but were also duly paid into the account of the State Government.

“The noise over this in order to demean or destroy the credibility of Pastor Tonye Cole is a clear exercise in futility as it is the arrogance and ignorance of Governor Wike that is on trial and not Amaechi or Pastor Cole.

As if his trial of Tonye Cole was not enough, Eze revealed that Gov. Wike has gone ahead to seek the disqualification of the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party and Accord party.

According to report that has gone viral, “the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has instituted a suit seeking the disqualification of Accord Party, and the Social Democratic Party SDP governorship and other candidates from the 2023 election in Rivers State. Also joined in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

PDP had in the suit asked the court to disqualify Dumo Lulu Briggs, the governorship candidate of Accord Party, and Maurice Pronen of SDP in the 2023 general elections for alleged non-compliance with the new Electoral Act b

