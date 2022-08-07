Eight Abeokuta-based Writers To Headline Read Nigeria Project’s Fourth Sensitization Reading

0 0

Read Nigeria Project, a nationwide chain of reading events administered by Adwinsa Publications (Gh) Ltd and Abeokuta Book Club has set aside 13th day of August, 2022 to host eight Abeokuta-based writers, Darasimi Adeoye, Demola Ayomide Miracle, Lade Ajayi, Joseph Oluwayemi, Kolapo Mariam, Stephen Ezekiel, Esther Ogunsakin and Quadri Yahya in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

A statement issued by the Coordinator and Secretary of the club, Darasimi Adeoye and Kolapo Mariam said the fourth phase of the sensitization reading would take place at AAC Secretariat, beside NIPCO Filling Station, along MKO Abiola Way, Abeokuta, Ogun State by 12PM prompt.

Read Nigeria Project is a nationwide chain of events administered by Adwinsa Publications (Gh) Ltd and Abeokuta Book Club. It is a project devoted for readers and lovers of books across Nigeria to celebrate and honour some selected important personalities who have contributed meaningfully to the learning and reading culture of the country.

The project also hopes to promote book reading through different events like book bee, quiz contests and other mediums across the country irrespective of tribe, color, sect, age, religion and gender.

Adwinsa Publications was established in March 1977 in Madina, a suburb of Accra, the capital of Ghana in West Africa. The young business at the time began in the CEO’s house. During the late 1980’s Adwinsa went from a small location to Accra Newtown, also in the Capital City. During this time we also embraced “desktop publishing” (which was also an industry in its infancy) as well as commercial offset printing. From the year 2000 to 2014, we have added multiple high-speed printing machines that propelled us into a new level of high-quality offset printing. We also built and expanded our services by putting up an office complex in Agbobga in Accra, Ghana.

The publishing firm is considered expert in Junior and Senior High school syllabus-based textbooks in Ghana. The firm focuses on books for the Basic, secondary and tertiary institutions that have been largely acknowledged locally by students, parents, governments and the international community. As a family-owned company, one of Adwinsa Publications’ strengths is its focus on the family and its desire to see families succeed in education, especially in the long-term development of every child in the family.

Abeokuta Book Club is an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW). It was founded in 2011 by SYNW in order to contribute its own quota to the growth and development of Reading Culture in Ogun State.

The Abeokuta Book Club consists of a group of people who meet periodically to discuss the book they have read and exchange those books. Club members encourage each other and learn to read with a critical mind, articulating their opinions about a particular book with others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.

MEET OUR GUEST WRITERS/READERS

DARASIMI ADEOYE

Darasimi Adeoye is a content creator, public speaker and a writer. She is a graduate from Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, where she studied English/ political science. She is currently running her degree program at the University of Ibadan, where she is studying English Education. Darasimi is a lover of books. She is a passionate writer and story writer, and most importantly a teacher.

LADE AJAYI

Lade Ajayi is an educator, reader and writer. She hails from Badagry, Lagos State in Nigeria. A graduate of Yoruba Language from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, she writes in both Yoruba and English Languages and in all genres.

KOLAPO MARIAM

Kolapo Mariam is a Wildlife Management graduate from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. She uses her writing to effectively express and enlighten through the use of inspiration to help people reflect, understand, and learn about life and it’s phenomenal. She is a pencil artist and textile designer who specializes in portraiture, Adore and Batik making. She loves to read autobiographies, biographies, and memoirs because they serve as a means of seeing other people’s world through their experiences. She has read a lot of books authored by Maya Angelou. I know why the caged bird sings, Philip Knight; Shoe Dog, Oprah Winfrey; What I Know for sure, Malcolm Gladwell; Outliers, Tara Westover; Educated, Lisa Brennan Jobs, Larry Sloman and Mike Tyson; Undistributed Truth, Maya Must; A woman makes a plan and many more. One of her most cherished goals as a writer is to author an authobiography.

ESTHER OGUNSAKIN

Esther Ogunsakin is a Christian and a budding writer| content editor and also event planner. She is a graduate of English Studies at the Premier University, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State. She specialises in Morphology, Syntax and Grammar in her editing skills.

She possesses the capacity to solve problems and also can manage significant workloads. Her strength is to make research to proffer solutions to mankind through her writing. She is the CEO of Divine Events. She loves to bake and decorate event locations to make the event a remarkable one for her clients.

Esther Ogunsakin started writing before she gained admission to University in the year 2015. She sees writing as a means to reach out to humans all over the world. She has written copious academic theses, term papers and Christian articles with a successful outcome.

In the year 2021, she started to develop an interest in content editing and proofreading skills. She believes that the beauty of every content is to be free of errors. Within the short period, she has edited and proofread a few Christian and non-fictional manuscripts. Though, she’s working as a volunteer content editor and proofreader.

Esther Ogunsakin is still growing and learning more in this her career and she believes she will reach her height in this field very soon by the grace of God.

ADEMOLA AYOMIDE MIRACLE

Ademola Ayomide Miracle is a writer, nutripreneur and a public speaker.

He is an alumnus of Federal Polytechnic, Ede where he earned a diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics, he is currently a final year student of Federal university of Agriculture, Abeokuta, serving as the president of the department.

Ayomide is affiliated to many reputable organisations such as Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dubai, Red Cross Society, Junior Chamber International (JCI), ENACTUS, TEDx, ISERH, Nutrition Gladiators, Hult Prize, YALI, Society of Young Nigerian Writers, National Society of Campus Writers, Green Academy, Microsoft Agro-tech among others.

As a writer he has written two books, several articles, and has featured in anthologies both as a contributor and an editor.

He is a brilliant young man who has served in several leadership roles in secular and religious settings and he is committed to making Nigeria and the world in general a better place.

JOSEPH O. OLUWAYOMI

Joseph O. Oluwayomi is a Nigerian writer; his works had appeared or are forthcoming on: Poemify Magazine, Brittle Paper, SpringNG, Art Lounge Journal, and elsewhere. He is an aspiring Novel writer. Whenever he is not writing, he is probably scoring some musical piece (piano, voice, violin et all) nor making research. You can reach him on Facebook @Joseph O. Oluwayomi and Telegram @Joepoetry.

STEPHEN EZEKIEL

Stephen Ezekiel, popularly known as The Celebrity Writer, is an award-winning writer and author, content creator, ghostwriter, editor, book project consultant, and writers’ coach.

He helps writers and writers-to-be hone their skills to become authorities in their various niches. He guides broke writers through navigating their way into becoming profitable and highly paid. He also holds aspiring authors through the process of turning their raw ideas into bestselling books.

Stephen is the founder of Proficient Writers and Entrepreneurs Network (PWEN), a network of people who are ready to embrace their pen and share their message with the world.

QUADRI YAHYA

Quadri Yahya is a campus journalist. He loves reading, African literature especially.

He’s open-minded to learning from anyone.

