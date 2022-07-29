0 0

The Anambra State House of Assembly today Tuesday 21st July, confirmed the appointment of twenty-one Transition Committee Chairmen and members to the twenty-one local governments of the state.

Earlier in the plenary, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor read the letter from the State governor, Chief Soludo requesting the House to look at the list of the Transition Committee and confirm them in accordance with the position of the law.

In the letter, the governor noted that the appointment will be for three months as stipulated by the law. Governor Soludo’s letter to the House of Assembly reads in part;

“I wish to forward herewith names of persons to be considered for an election by the honourable House members as chairmen and members of the transition committee for local governments in the state. This will be for a period of three months, in consonance with the provisions of the law. The names of the said persons are stated in the attached list. As always, please be assured of my highest regards”.

A look at the submitted list which was later confirmed by the House however reveals that about seven out of the twenty-one Transition Committee Chairmen reconfirmed today have been serving in the same position for over three years. An indication that they have been reconfirmed by the House of Assembly every three months, for more than three years now.

The confirmed list of the Transition Committee Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Councils in Anambra State

1) AGUATA: Prince Chibuike Ofobuike

2) ANAMBRA EAST: Dr. Anselem Onuora

3) ANAMBRA WEST : Mr. Felix Ikechi

4) ANAOCHA: Mr. Gerald Ikechukwu Ozo

5) AWKA NORTH: Mr. Emmanuel Ucheze

6) AWKA SOUTH: Mr. Thankgod Aniago

7) AYAMELUM: Hon. Livinus Onyenwe

8) DUNUKOFIA: Mr. Augustine Onyemaobi Nonyelum

9) Ekwusigo: Mr. James Chimezie Obi

10) IDEMILI NORTH: Mr. Chucks Brown Igboanua

11) IDEMILI SOUTH: Mrs. Immaculata Amaka Obi

12) IHIALA: Mr. Kingsley Obi

13) NJIKOKA: Mr. Clems Aguiyi

14) NNEWI NORTH: Hon. Mbazuluike Iloka

15) NNEWI SOUTH: Mr. Ikenna Oluchukwu Aniagbaoso

16) ONITSHA NORTH: Mr. Charles Ozoma

17) ONITSHA SOUTH: Mr. Emeka Orji

18) ORUMBA NORTH: Engr. Ogochukwu Ekwueme

19) ORUMBA SOUTH: Mr. Sunday Uchendu

20) OYI: Mr. Emmanuel Nweke

21) OGBARU: Mr. Paschal Chidiebere Aniegbuna

