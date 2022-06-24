Codewit World News

Ekweremadu: International passport of organ donor reveals he’s 21

Fresh reports obtained from the international passport of David Ukpo Nwamini, the supposed organ donor to the daughter of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu revealed he (Nwamini) is 21 years old.

The travelling passport disclosed that Nwamini is 21-year-old, however, an investigation by Metropolitan Police claimed he is 15 years old.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, were arrested and detained in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking Nwamini for harvesting organ for their ailing child suffering from kidney failure.

They were arraigned before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court but denied bail.

Ekweremadu had written the United Kingdom High Commission ahead of the visit and backed Nwamini’s visa application on the claim that he was coming to the United Kingdom for medical investigation in regard to an organ transplant.

However, it appeared that the boy was inappropriate to be a donor on the account that he claimed that he was 15 and was trafficked to the United Kingdom by the Ekweremadus.

However, evidence now available through his travelling passport has shown that Nwamini is actually 21, having been born on October 12, 2000.

The revelation of his age as 21 is expected to bring succour to the politician and his family held by the Metropolitan Police in the UK.

