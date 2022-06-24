Wike & The Sin Of Hypocrisy

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 0 Second

Before, during and after the 2015 general elections, one of the loudest political sermons on the lips of the present governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, was how the former governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, used River’s money to fund the election campaign of a ‘Hausa man’ – President Muhammadu Buhari and a ‘Northern/Muslim Party’ – APC, blah blah blah.

Today, the story has changed.

As I write this piece, Governor Wike, like a man on 360° wheels, has made a sharp deviation from his well-documented antagonism, not only against northern politics and her politicians but also against the Islamic faith, which he indirectly demonized by christening Rivers as a purely ‘Christian State’.

Who would ever have thought that a puritan like Governor Wike, along with his holy guests, could succumb to the Arabian floor culture, whilst religiously observing the Islamic festival of Sallah with hard-core Muslims in the North (Sokoto State)??

People of God, please next time a man like Wike attempts to play politics with religion in your face, don’t hesitate for a second to walk past him with the speed of light and focus your gaze directly on heaven; hypocrisy is a sin!

