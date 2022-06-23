0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 35 Second

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were charged with conspiracy to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been charged with conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs, the Metropolitan Police said.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Charges were brought against the couple following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

A child has now been safeguarded.

The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...