Gbajabiamila, blessing to Nigeria, says Adeyinka Adedoyin

***Praises Mister Speaker at 60

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Adeyinka Adedoyin, has described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as a symbol of strength, compassion and dignity for the people of Lagos State.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila is an extraordinary politician, a great leader and a man of principle. He deserves another term” Adedoyin said.

He also commended the presiding officer of the country’s House of Representatives for his commitment, courage and dedication to service.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has done Surulere proud and we should all be proud of him as a Lagosian and a Nigerian.’’

In a congratulatory letter to the Speaker on his 60th birthday, Adedoyin extolled Gbajabiamila’s leadership qualities, high moral character and passion for justice.

“Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila remains the measurement of positive leadership, courage, accountability and performance in the country.”

He hailed Gbajabiamila for improving infrastructure in Lagos State, infusing hope in the minds of the youths and providing jobs for the people.

Adedoyin acknowledged the erudition, humility and charisma of Mister Speaker.

“Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has record of achievement. He has a lot to offer Nigerians in terms of development, stability and unity of our great country.”

The respected party man who is putting maximum efforts in the nooks and crannies of Surulere Constituency 1 to ensure the re-election of Mister Speaker next year commended him for improving the well-being of women in Surulere Constituency 1, showing the required courage, will power and ability to bring political and economic benefits to Lagos State.

“I rejoice with you as you mark your 60th birthday. The Almighty God will grant you many more years of exemplary service to our country.”

Particularly, the APC chieftain applauded Gbajabiamila for displaying a high degree of professionalism and astuteness in the National Assembly.

“We are celebrating what God has given to us. We are celebrating Gbajabiamila’s huge professional and political accomplishments. We are celebrating a personality of great honour and a man of the people.”

Adedoyin reminded Gbajabiamila of the decision of the wonderful people of Surulere Constituency 1.

“Surulere Constituency 1 is APC. There is no room for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Accord, Labour Party and others in 2023’. The candidates of the opposition parties lack political tact and diplomacy. They also do not have visible plan for the constituency.”

He urged Gbajabiamila to continue to serve the country prudently.

“I congratulate you for your noble service to our fatherland and your role in ensuring a better future for progress, prosperity and well-being for the good people of Surulere Constituency 1.”

Ending, Adedoyin said, “ it is my prayer that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with robust health and many more years of happiness and fulfilling service to our fatherland.”

Credit Henry Ovie

