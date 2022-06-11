Three osun-based writers to headline read nigeria project in osogbo

0 0

Read Nigeria Project, a nationwide chain of reading events administered by Adwinsa Publications (Gh) Ltd has set aside Saturday 18th day of June 2022 to host three Osun-based writers, Babatunde Abdulhakim Adekunle, Abdulazeez Suliyat Boluwatife and Olaonipekun Olatunde in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

A statement issued by the Coordinator and Secretary of the club, Grace Godwin and Ahmed Aishat said the second phase of the sensitization reading would take place at No 20, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ibuaje Micro Finance Bank Building, Pepsi Cola, Area Osogbo, Osun State by 12 PM prompt.

Read Nigeria Project is a project devoted to readers and lovers of books across Nigeria to celebrate and honour some selected important personalities who have contributed meaningfully to the learning and reading culture of the country.

The project also hopes to promote book reading through different events like book bee, quiz contests and other mediums across the country irrespective of tribe, color, sect, age, religion and gender.

Adwinsa Publications was established in March 1977 in Madina, a suburb of Accra, the capital of Ghana in West Africa. The young business at the time began in the CEO’s house. During the late 1980’s Adwinsa went from a small location to Accra Newtown, also in the Capital City. During this time we also embraced “desktop publishing” (which was also an industry in its infancy) as well as commercial offset printing. From the year 2000 to 2014, we have added multiple high speed printing machines that propelled us into a new level of high-quality offset printing. We also built and expanded our services by putting up an office complex in Agbobga in Accra, Ghana.

The publishing firm is considered experts in Junior and Senior High school syllabus based text books in Ghana. The firm focuses on books for the Basic, secondary and tertiary institutions that have been largely acknowledged locally by students, parents, governments and the international community. As a family-owned company, one of Adwinsa Publications’ strengths is its focus on the family and its desire to see families succeed in education, especially in the long term development of every child in the family.

MEET OUR GUEST WRITERS

BABATUNDE ABDULHAKIM ADEKUNLE

Babatunde Abdulhakim Adekunle is a student of the University of Ibadan. He is studying Education and English.

Abdulhakim is a content creator, Motivational writer, poet. He writes for different blogs among which is Cornelius blog and international Writers among others.

He belongs to different writers’ Academy and has received different certificates within and outside Nigeria.

Abdulhakim, however, has been a voice for Nigerian students in his institution and has been working tirelessly to support individuals one way or the other and this has earned him awards both in school and off school.

As at the time of this reading, Babatunde is the Coordinator of Ilesha Book Club

ABDULAZEEZ SULIYAT BOLUWATIFE

Abdulazeez Suliyat Boluwatife is a Student of Saint Mark’s Commercial High School, Osogbo, Osun State. She is a staunch member of Osogbo Book Club and the International Women Writing Guild, USA. Suliyat is a short story writer.

OLAONIPEKUN OLATUNDE

Olaonipekun Olatunde is an indigene of Osun State. Attended the prestigious Ilesa Grammar School for his secondary education. He had his undergraduate and post-graduate studies at the great citadel of learning Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife in the Computer Science and Engineering Department and graduated as an Engineer. Poetry found him and he embraced it by expanding his horizon,he has great affinity and love for words.

The pen and paper is his office and this has led him to write lots of poetry getting inspired from every angle.

He is an active player both offline and online in poetry circles. He has a collection of poetry waiting to be produced before the years run out. He sees himself as a poetical engineer.

