condolence message on the demise of two of our outstanding members, late Mr. Onimitein Vincent Samuel and late Prince Motats Loveday,

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, most profoundly commiserates with families, friends, associates and all Party faithful on the demise of two of our outstanding members, late Mr. Onimitein Vincent Samuel (Akuku-Toru Ward 9) and late Prince Motats Loveday, Esq. (Degema Ward 13) who sadly transited after a fatal accident that happened on their way back to Rivers State after attending the last Special Presidential Primary Convention at Abuja. Both gentlemen were Akuku-Toru LGA APC Secretary and Degema LGA APC Secretary respectively.

The Party is greatly devastated, especially as these individuals who were great assets to our Party died while in active service to the Party they cherished and worked for while alive. It is even more distressing that they were cut down in their prime, leaving behind their young families to grieve their irreparable loss.

Our Party notes with appreciation the outpouring of sympathy that has come from far and near since the unfortunate death of these outstanding members.

We urge all well-meaning people to continually pray for God to grant divine repose to the souls of our departed colleagues, console their family members and heal those still undergoing treatment in hospitals due to that vehicle accident.

It is our belief that late Onimitein and Motats justified the essence of their existence by standing for what they believed into their very end. Even as we mourn their untimely demise, we can only surrender to the inevitability of death as the ultimate end for all mortals. It is not whether it will come, it is about when it will come. Only God has the power over that.

May their young and great souls find eternal repose in the sight of their Creator!

Senibo Chris Finebone

State Publicity Secretary

Rivers APC

