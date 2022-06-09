After a bike accident kills one, enraged youths set fire to motorcycles in Lagos.

0 0

On Thursday, youths in Isolo’s Jakande Estate set fire to over 20 commercial motorcycles known as okada after a fatal accident killed one person.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred when a rider on a one-way street reportedly collided with a pedestrian, who died instantly.

In retaliation, local youths hijacked motorcycles and set them on fire.

In response to the incident, Lagos State Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told Channels Television that the Divisional Police Officer in the area, Folorunsho Gabriel, responded immediately, rescuing the suspect from the mob attack and evacuating the corpse.

“The Police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from lynching. The Police immediately took the rider to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, a mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders,” he added.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Normalcy has returned to the area as security operatives are on the ground to forestall further mob action.

