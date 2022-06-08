APM Removes Wale Adebayo, Osun Ipac Chairman, Sets Up Caretaker Committee

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 1 Minute, 50 Second

The Osun State Chapter of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has removed its Chairman, Mr Wale Adebayo and set up a caretaker committee.

This was contained in a letter dated 30th May, 2022 signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Registered Trustees of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), Muhammed Musa Bagana and Sir (Barr.) Michael Awiya, KSG, Ph.D which was addressed to the Osun State Chairman of IPAC.

Recently, the ward and state structures of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Osun State was dissolved sequel to a Court Order contained in the Court judgment of Friday 20th May, 2022 dissolving all organs of the party and transferring powers to the Registered Trustees of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

The Caretaker Committee headed by Adegboyega Ezekiel Ayoola has been mandated to coordinate, administrate and steer the ship of the party in the state pending the election of the state executive of the party in the state within the next three months.

Below is the full content of the Letter

“LETTER OF INTRODUCTION OF HON.ADEGBOYEGA EZEKIEL AYOOLA AS OSUN STATE COORDINATE OF ALLIED PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT (APM)

In view of a Court Order Contained in the Court Judgement of Friday 20th May, 2022 dissolving all organs of the party and transferring powers to the Registered Trustees of Our Great Party to within three months conduct a convention to usher in democratically elected officers of the party (find attached Certified True Copy of Court Judgment) we write to formally inform you that Hon. Adegboyega Ezekiel Ayoola has been appointed as the State Coordinator of our Party, the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Osun State.

Henceforth, the activities of our great party shall rest squarely on his shoulders. Any previous position held as State Chairman, Secretary, or Member of the State Working Committee of the State Executive Council has been overtaken by this very appointment pending the election of a State Executive of our Party in Osun State within the next three months.

All party properties should be handed over to him.

Accord him all necessary assistance and support.

Thank you.

Muhammed Musa Bagana

Chairman, Registered Trustees, APM

Sir (Barr.) Michael Awiya, KSG, Ph.D

Secretary, Registered Trustees, APM

About Post Author Wole Adedoyin woleadedoyin@gmail.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...