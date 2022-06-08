Are you ready for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take office in 2023?

0 0

My former protégé, who is now an international broadcaster and is deeply embedded in Nigeria’s political circles, told me three months ago that Atiku would win the PDP nomination and Tinubu would be the APC’s candidate against all odds.

Although he is close to both camps and his reasons for his prognosis were compelling, I was sceptical.

With Tinubu almost certain to win the APC’s ongoing presidential primary election despite the roadblocks erected by the Aso Rock cabal, he called me today to say Tinubu would defeat Atiku by a narrow margin to become president. Tinubu, President?

He said Kwankwaso will eat into Atiku’s votes in Kano and that Igbo people will vote for Peter Obi, which would make Atiku electorally vulnerable. I’ve learned not to ignore him. Author : Farooq Kperogi

