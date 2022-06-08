The Owo Church Massacre has vindicated me – Sunday Igboho, Activist

0 0

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation activist, has responded to the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which killed scores of people

Remember that gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device before beginning to shoot sporadically.

In response to the unfortunate incident, Igboho said in a viral audio clip, “I pray to God that we do not experience such again.” I beseech God to console the victims’ families.

My fathers and mothers, can you see that I have been vindicated? I was not in a battle with any Governor or Senator. But what I envisaged, you didn’t see it. Now, can you all see? Many were saying I wanted to create a crisis and foment trouble, but can you all see it now? Well, the situation can still be redeemed. I want Yoruba people to be united before it is too late.

I want South-West leaders to support me and other courageous Yoruba sons and daughters so that we can guard against these wicked acts. Please, If I offend anyone, I ask for pardon,” he said.

