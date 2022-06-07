Video: APC house of commotion during the Convention 2022 in Abuja

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 46 Second

ADAMS Oshiomhole, immediate past Governor of Edo State, may have emerged unopposed as the new National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but the party’s national convention was held on Saturday at the Eagle’s Square, Abuja, was largely characterized by anger and violence.

Many observers say the development did not come as a surprise, especially given that the recently held state congresses were also marred by violence.

A video clip shared on Twitter by Channels Television showed the two factions of the APC in Imo State – one loyal to Governor Rochas Okorocha, and the other loyal to his deputy, Eze Madumere, who has also announced his intention to run for the post of the governor – exchanging blows and throwing plastic chairs at one another.

According to the report, the free-for-all went on while President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his speech.

Watch the video here:

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...