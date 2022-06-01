Nyesom Wike committed a great blunder after betrayed during the 2022 PDP

0 0

After Nyesom Wike was embarrassed and betrayed during the 2022 PDP convention in Abuja he returned to Port Harcourt and committed a great blunder.

Poignant and still seething with rage, he called out Tambuwal and the northern contingent who were hellbent on making him a second-class citizen. Then he lambasted his southern brothers who betrayed him.

Wike went on to bemoan the scenario where some people believed that the country belonged to them alone.

Surprisingly as he was about to conclude his speech, he made a fantastic U-turn, and with a defeated mellow in his voice , he said ” but we cannot abandon the party”!

He then went on to charge Rivers state people to support PDP during the presidential elections.

For me that was a big blunder. Major one!

What happened to Wike was exactly what happened to Atiku , Tambuwal and top northern contestants after the 2014 PDP primaries in Abuja.

Jonathan had just emerged as the sole candidate of the party against the wishes of northern PDP members who believed that it was the turn of the north to take back power after Jonathan’s 4 years which was the agreement at the time.

Rather than embark on an empty emotiveness and talk about “our party”, they quietly joined a new coalition and shelved their own ambitions in order give maximum support to a top candidate who would challenge Jonathan and retrieve power to the north by all means.

None of them gave a hoot about what would become of the PDP. In fact they were determined to crush it.

Wike would have not spoken too soon, and surely, he would have done exactly what his current betrayers did in 2014 even if it means suspending his own ambition to give maximum support to a more popular and acceptable southern candidate, to achieve the justice which he believes the South deserves.

It’s not too late for him to create a coalition with Labour party with Peter Obi as the frontrunner, to show that the south must not be anybody’s slaves in their own country.

The talk about “not abandoning our party” made a complete mess of his attempt at bravery and toughness.

Give the party the middle finger and do what they would do in your position, if you have any modicum of dignity as a southern politician.

I don’t imagine any scenario where any northern politician would accept for another southerner to take power after 8 years of another southerner. Party or no party, they are self-respecting enough to not accept it.

Nobody would even dare!

