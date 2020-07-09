Nigeria News

Ass of Olympian Chloe Kim fires radio host

Chloe Kim, a 17-year-old snowboarder, made headlines for winning gold in the women’s snowboard half-pipe competition Monday night.

While commenting on about Kim’s performance in the sports, radio co-host Patrick Connor made comments during a discussion about the Games on Barstool Sports’, “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden.”

According to Patrick Connor “Her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on, baby that’s what I like about them, high school girls.”

“She’s fine as hell! If she were 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.” Connor continued.

While Connor made the comments on a Barstool Sports show, he was fired on Wednesday by KNBR, a radio station in San Francisco where he also worked as a radio host.

The sexualized comments came during the second episode of the “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden” show. The other hosts could be heard laughing in response to Connor’s remarks.

People on social media quickly took issue with the nature of his comments, and the next day the show’s host, Braden, addressed the incident and gave Connor a stern warning while they were on-air together.

Connor then addressed the comments and apologized to Kim, Kim’s father, his own “lady,” Barstool management, his male co-hosts and the show’s female intern and the Bay Area.

“I just want to address my behaviour yesterday quickly,” he said. “I’m super embarrassed. If I were to slice up the pie chart of my comments they were, one slice was dumb; another slice was super insensitive and disrespectful. Kinda needy. It was pretty needy, and that’s not a good look. And I’ve taken a pretty good beating, and I effin deserve it. Don’t feel sorry for me.” Said cornor

