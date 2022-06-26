Codewit World News

The police in Delta State have detained Mr. Volt Gabriel, 33, for reportedly killing his 20-month-old son Godspower Gabriel.

A 33-year-old man, Mr Volt Gabriel, has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly beheading his 20- month- old son, Godspower Gabriel, for ritual purposes, Delta Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ali has said.

The police Commissioner said the incident occurred at Peanut Junction, Obeh village, Edo State.

Ali, in a statement, said a woman Mrs Success Oduwa 24 yr old reported the disappearance of her son to the police.

He said the victim’s mother sought the whereabouts of her son from her husband after a fruitless search, who lied that the boy was with his sister in Warri.

He said a police team at Warri “B” Division swung into action and arrested the suspect.

He said the suspect confessed to having murdered the child using a hack saw and burying the head by a palm tree while throwing away the headless body.

According to Ali, the suspect claimed he was instructed in a dream by a man to kill his son, and that he will become wealthy if he rubs his head with his son’s blood…

