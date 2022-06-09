‘Getting a Second Wife Brought Me Blessings.’ Yul Edochie’s

0 0

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said marrying a second wife brought him blessings and also elevated his two wives, May and Judy.

Edochie on his Instagram page on Thursday likened himself to David in the Bible.

The actor also said many great men in the bible had more than one wife.

He said, “ God works in mysterious ways. Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives.

“Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come.

“I’m a man after God’s heart. I’m like King David in the bible.

“I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different. God blesses differently.

“Many great men in the bible had one wife, many great men in the same bible also had more than one wife.

“My wife May just signed her first endorsement deal. Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment. Many more deals will still come to her cos she’s a wonderful person.

“So is my wife Judy. She has also been elevated. Now widely known, her career is bigger, with a whole lot going for her as well.

