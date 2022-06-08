A popular singer’s body was discovered in Benue State.

0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 43 Second

The remains of a popular singer in Benue State, Terungwa Ikon, aka Ortrees, have been discovered several weeks after he went missing within the North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to reports, the deceased went missing on Wednesday, April 23, 2022.

The singer was reported to have left his elder brother’s house for their family house in the North Bank area of Makurdi, before he went missing.

A source said, “He was never seen again until his body was found dumped near a river on Sunday, June 5, 2022.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the report.

“It’s true,” Anene said in a text message.

She added that the body of the singer was dumped in the river, adding that several arrests had been made and those arrested were suspected cultists.

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...