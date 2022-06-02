Bobrisky Flaunts N139m Bank Account Balance

0 0

Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has attempted to shut critics by exposing his account balance.

The controversial Instagram celebrity has been receiving bashing from social media user s after he announced a pre-party warming for a house he allegedly rented according to a popular blogger.

The blog, which is notorious for ‘exposing’ celebrities living ‘fake’ lives claimed the cross-dresser was broke, reason he planned a party so as to raise funds to furnish his supposedly phantom lifestyle.

In a bid to carpet his critics, ‘Mummy of Lagos’ took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of his account balance.

“I’m not covering the balance haters how to market,” he wrote over the screenshot that held his account balance which showed; “N139,335,157.38.