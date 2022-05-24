‘Your private part has become too wide’ – Bobrisky slams Tonto Dikeh, reveals why men dump her

0 0

It has become obvious that the messy fight between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and social media Influencer, Bobrisky isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

Bobrisky via his Instagram page has revealed the reasons men leave Tonto Dikeh after few months of dating.

Bob who was a former bestie of the actress made this known shortly after Tonto called him a debtor and all sorts of names.

In a retaliating post, Bobrisky revealed that men leave Tonto Dikeh’s life after a short while of dating because her private part has become too wide.

Sharing a screenshot of what an ex lover of Tonto Dikeh allegedly sent to him, Bobrisky further hinted that he is ready to go deeper and messier with Tonto Dikeh.

“Aunty tonto see ur life outside awwww he touch you because ur kpekus don too wide 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Since you love to post let go deeper 😂😂😂 my dm don full,” he captioned the screenshot.

Wothappen had reported how Tonto Dikeh reacted hours after Kemi Olunloyo exposed what Bobrisky said to her following their loggerhead.

Bobrisky had reached out to Kemi Olunloyo over Tonto Dikeh’s threats to her.

Bobrisky told Olunloyo that Tonto Dikeh can not do anything, adding that she is just trash and bullshit.

Reacting to Bobrisky’s words, Tonto Dikeh in a post shared on her Instagram page, said whenever she ex a friend, such person becomes dead and irrelevant to her.

She added that God did her bad by giving her ex-friends who are so obsessed with her and are so pained that every time her name is trending over issues, they jump on it.

She wrote: “When I ex you as a friend, you become dead to me, as in your irrelevance would be second to none. I am that friend that when I cut you off, I cut your existence out. But I don’t know why God punishes me with ex-friends who are so obsessed with me and that are so pained that every time my name is brought up they wanna jump like person wey lose em gala”

“If you were dying, and I am to comment to make you live, you know I wouldn’t do that, that’s who I am… Omo am blessed but una dey past now, make una stay there ooo.. If I still dey enter your eye talk but am still not taking you back. Period”

On his part, Bobrisky maintained that he is not reversing his statement because he knows Tonto Dikeh well and also reminded the world that the actress is still owing him.

He wrote: “You have asked me to send my account no since last year to pay ur debit till now nothing…. (5million is a lot abeg pay ur debt so i can also balance people I’m owning 😂😂😂😂. Nobody wish to go back to a friend like you, I will choose to remain friendless than to come to you. Before i forget you are still using my phone you borrowed from me ? Don’t worry how i know 😂😂😂😂 aunty borrow borrow sha change 😂😂😂cos ur own fake life pass my own 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. I can be calm but bobrisky the IDAMU ADUGBO is always ready to fight !!!!! Lastly you cannot do anything to aunty Kemi cos I’m strongly behind her. If na money let spend as see who win or loose. Have a wonderful day.”

