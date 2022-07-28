NEWSWe’ll resist attempts to intimidate or harass our members – NBA blows hot over detention of Akwa Ibom Lawyer

0 0

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the detention of an Akwa Ibom-based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, by the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot.

Effiong was, on Wednesday, sent to one-month imprisonment, for reportedly accusing the Chief Judge of being biased and asking her to recuse herself from a libel suit filed against a fellow lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, by the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The President of the association, Barr. Olumide Akpata, said the association will resist every attempt to intimidate, threaten or harass its members while properly carrying out their professional duties.

Akpata in a series of tweets on Thursday assured that the association was doing everything possible to ensure that the detained lawyer regained his freedom very soon.

He wrote; “I received with great concern the news of the detention of one of our members, @InibeheEffiong, at a correctional facility in Akwa Ibom State, on account of what transpired during proceedings in the court of the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State.

“Since receiving the news, I have been in touch with the Chairman of the NBA Uyo Branch who has mobilized his team to look into & address this. This morning, I also mandated the NBA 1st Vice President to visit Uyo immediately to join ongoing efforts & ensure Mr. Effiong’s release.”

While reiterating that the association will also not condone acts of indiscipline and insubordination against judicial officers from our members no matter the provocation, Akpata said he has mandated the 1st Vice President to conduct a fact-finding investigation to determine what transpired and recommend next steps.

