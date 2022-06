0 0

Spread the love

Read Time: 21 Second

Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, a popular American rapper, took to Instagram a few moments ago to share a video of his baby bump. He captioned the video “Having contractions,” and the words he uttered in the video were quoted as “I think it’s coming, I think the baby is coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Share this: Tweet



Email

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...