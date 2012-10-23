Log in
  Gbenga Ogunbote says protests outside team hotel disrupted preparations for African Champions League semifinal

Gbenga Ogunbote says protests outside team hotel disrupted preparations for African Champions League semifinal

jSunshine Stars manager Gbenga Ogunbote has blamed his teamâ€™s defeat in the CAF Champions League semifinal on protests  outside the teamâ€™s hotel before the match.

Ahly beat the Nigerian champions 1-0 in Cairo on Sunday to qualify for the final 4-3 on aggregate.

â€œI am waiting for the CAF (Confederation of Africa Football) to impose penalties on Ahly and I will escalate the issue,â€ Ogunbote said.

The match was delayed for half an hour because protesters demanding the start of the Egyptian Premier League season interrupted the Agagu Boysâ€™ journey to the stadium.

All domestic football activities have been suspended in Egypt since the Port Said disaster left 72 fans dead in clashes between Ahly and Masry supporters in February.

The final of the CAF Champions League is scheduled to be held in Cairo on 4 November between Ahly and titleholders Esperance of Tunisia who qualified after eliminating TP Mazembe of DR Congo.

